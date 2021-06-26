In cooperation with the chambers of commerce in Prior Lake, Lakeville and Elko New Market, the Vogel family and team members of New Market Bank unveiled on June 10 a new brand identity reflective of the bank’s vision and history of providing “banking as easy and sincere as a handshake.” The day marked the bank’s 116th anniversary.
“We’re thrilled to mark our 116th anniversary with the unveiling of our new brand identity,” said Anita Drentlaw, CPA, bank president. “While our industry is experiencing a lot of mergers, acquisitions and even some bank closures, my family remains committed to being a local, family-owned community bank well into the future. We know the relationships we have had with our customers for generations have brought us this far, and even in this digital age, strong relationships will carry us into the future. The new logo will serve as a daily reminder of the importance of relationships to our business, our communities and our lives.”
Four generations of the Vogel family have led New Market Bank since Arnold Vogel took it over in 1916. Drentlaw was joined at the day’s events by her father, Chairman and CEO Bob Vogel; her sister, Vice President of Retail Banking Karen Ramola; and her daughter, Mikayla, a student teller and the fifth generation family to work in the bank.
The bank worked with Twin Cities design agency Mercury Creative Group on the logo development. Carl Sandusky, senior designer with Mercury, said “Working with the team at New Market Bank, we sought to design a new logo mark representing the value the bank puts on service and its relationships with customers. We carefully considered how to represent this visually, both with the icon, in its display of interlocked hands, and the approachable, yet legible, typeface. A mix of bold and neutral colors were employed to bring in a sense of warmth, security and timelessness.”
In addition to the identity, New Market Bank has also transitioned to the bank-exclusive domain “.bank.” The new URL for the bank’s website and email addresses is now NewMarket.Bank.
According to the American Bankers’ Association, acquiring the domain ensures a trusted, verified and more secure location for a bank’s online banking services. All such domains are required to meet robust security technologies and practices, and only verified members of the banking industry can register the domain.
