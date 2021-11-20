Anita Drentlaw, CPA, president and CEO of New Market Bank, has been named one of seven honorees in the 2021 Outstanding Women in Banking from BankBeat Magazine. As part of the award recognition, Drentlaw was profiled in the November issue of the magazine.
The awards recognize women who have made outstanding contributions to their bank, industry and community, and are open to bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
“I am fortunate that I was born into an industry I love,” Drentlaw said. “While it’s hard work leading and growing our family business while also serving as chair of the Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota, I am fulfilled in my work every day. I am surrounded by an awesome team that helps me to keep pushing forward to bigger and better things.”
Drentlaw was 36 when named president of New Market Bank, becoming the fourth-generation family member to successfully transition into the leadership position. Since becoming president in 2014, she has led the bank to reach $170 million in deposits for the first time in its history.
Drentlaw held many positions at New Market Bank prior to president and CEO, including executive vice president and chief financial officer for 11 years. Prior to joining the company in 2002, she worked as a public accountant at McGladrey & Pullen, serving small community banks, and worked for the Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota as a staff accountant and accounting assistant. She received her Certified Public Accountant certificate in 2002; obtained her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of St. Thomas; and graduated from the University of Colorado’s Graduate School of Banking.
Drentlaw is also involved with the Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota. She currently serves as the 2021-2022 association chairperson. She regularly participates in both the state and national annual conference as well as the Capital Summit in Washington, D.C., each year.
Drentlaw is an active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Prior Lake, where she has served on the Parish Finance Council and the school’s advisory council. She participates annually in Prior Lake’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics; and is a current and founding board member of Chase’s Warrior Foundation, which provides adaptive equipment to children who have suffered a traumatic brain injury.
For 10 years, Drentlaw has been mentoring students through the Optimist Club’s Excel program at Prior Lake High School, which enlists mentors to work with students to build personal management, organization, goal setting and study skills. She also mentors students in the Minnesota Center for Advanced Professional Studies (MNCAPS) program in which she provides on-the-job learning experiences to students in the Prior Lake and Farmington school districts. Through this partnership between businesses, the community and public education, her goal is to promote interest in the banking industry through direct exposure.
