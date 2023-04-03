Anita Drentlaw, CPA, president, CEO and CFO of New Market Bank was recently elected to her first one-year term on the Independent Community Bankers of America Board of Directors, serving as the bank education committee chairman, and was recently appointed to a two-year term on the Community Bank Advisory Council for the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, a U.S. government agency charged with ensuring consumers are treated fairly by banks, lenders and other financial institutions.
“I’m excited to contribute more to the future of the community banking industry on a national level,” Drentlaw said. “Much of the regulation and other factors that affect the operations and success of community banks like ours transpire at the federal level. I want to have a voice in those conversation and help community banks across the country thrive.”
Drentlaw was among the 2023-2024 slate of candidates elected to the ICBA board during the organization’s annual conference held recently in Honolulu, Hawaii. As chair of the bank education committee, Drentlaw and her committee will oversee ongoing virtual and live programming as well as the online Community Banker University for the national advocacy organization.
In her role on the Community Bank Advisory Council, Drentlaw joins a committee of seven other community bankers in advising the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau on regulating consumer financial products or services and offering the unique perspectives of community banks. Committee members share information, analysis and recommendations to better inform the bureau’s policy development, rule-making and engagement work.
