 

Anita Drentlaw, CPA, president, CEO and CFO of New Market Bank was recently elected to her first one-year term on the Independent Community Bankers of America Board of Directors, serving as the bank education committee chairman, and was recently appointed to a two-year term on the Community Bank Advisory Council for the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, a U.S. government agency charged with ensuring consumers are treated fairly by banks, lenders and other financial institutions.

