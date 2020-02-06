New Market Bank, a family-owned community bank, has hired Todd Nemitz as a mortgage loan officer and account manager for third party originations. With Nemitz’s hiring, New Market Bank extends its mortgage processing and servicing to customers of other financial institutions that do not have full-service mortgage capabilities.
In addition to originating FHA, VA and conventional home loans, Nemitz will forge relationships with financial institutions and offer mortgage services to their clientele. He will lead the training, compliance, processing and closing of those home loans originated by other banks.
Nemitz comes to New Market Bank with nearly 20 years of mortgage banking experience, working with third-party originators on behalf of the financial institutions. Throughout his career, he has ensured compliance with both company policies and applicable government relations, supported business accounts with extensive training and client service, and consistently established new accounts and grew their loan portfolios.
Nemitz has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He is licensed by the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.