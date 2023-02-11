Family-owned New Market Bank, with locations in Lakeville, Prior Lake and Elko New Market, contributed $25,431 to local nonprofit organizations, schools and community initiatives in 2022. The total includes bank donations, sponsorships of various fundraising events, donations by employees and customers, which the bank matched, and special requests.

“I’m really proud of our support for the local nonprofit organizations that help our neighbors and friends,” said Anita Drentlaw, CPA, president and CEO of New Market Bank. “Most of the organizations we support fly beneath the radar of big corporate donors, making our contributions vital to the services they provide. Our community giving program is core to who we are as a true community bank.”

Tags

Load comments