Family-owned New Market Bank, with locations in Lakeville, Prior Lake and Elko New Market, contributed $25,431 to local nonprofit organizations, schools and community initiatives in 2022. The total includes bank donations, sponsorships of various fundraising events, donations by employees and customers, which the bank matched, and special requests.
“I’m really proud of our support for the local nonprofit organizations that help our neighbors and friends,” said Anita Drentlaw, CPA, president and CEO of New Market Bank. “Most of the organizations we support fly beneath the radar of big corporate donors, making our contributions vital to the services they provide. Our community giving program is core to who we are as a true community bank.”
In addition to the financial support provided, the bank and its team members volunteered for a variety of nonprofits. Team members receive paid time off to volunteer for organizations of their choosing and commit hundreds of hours of personal time to support community organizations. The bank also coordinated a group volunteer opportunity in September, when team members helped build beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace-South Metro.
Each month, New Market Bank chooses a nonprofit to support through its Giving Back to the Community program. Donations made by team members and customers at any branch location through that month are matched dollar-for-dollar by the bank, up to a specified limit. In 2022, the nonprofits supported through the program included:
Alpha Women’s Center, Chase’s Warriors Foundation, Darby’s Dancers, FISH Network, Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Hope for the Community/The Open Door/R.O.C.K., Giving Grace Foundation, Shakopee Community Assistance, Sleep in Heavenly Peace-South Metro, SnoTrails, Southern Valley Alliance, ThinkGREAT Foundation, and The Toy Corner.
The monthly nonprofits are chosen based on recommendations from team members and customers, with an internal committee making the final selections.
The bank also supported special initiatives and fundraising events benefiting organizations such as: the Elko New Market Fire Relief Association, DAV, Lake Marion Elementary School, the Lakeville Chamber Foundation, Prior Lake VFW and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.
According to the bank’s community giving policy, it focuses its support to have greater impact in selected causes. Specifically, the bank supports established 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) nonprofits. The nonprofits must benefit the communities where New Market Bank operates: Elko New Market, Lakeville or Prior Lake and the immediate vicinity.
For more information and to submit a request for support, visit: NewMarket.Bank/about-us/community.
