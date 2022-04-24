Local, family-owned New Market Bank with locations in Lakeville, Prior Lake and Elko New Market, contributed $29,703 to nonprofit organizations, schools and community initiatives during 2021. The total is nearly equal to the 2020 total of $29,685 and includes bank donations, donations by employees and customers, which the bank matched, and sponsorships of various fundraising events and special requests.
“We are serious about giving back to the communities we serve,” said Anita Drentlaw, CPA, president and CEO of New Market Bank. “By reinvesting profits back into Prior Lake, Lakeville and Elko New Market, we are supporting our local economies, our small businesses and the families who are our friends and neighbors. We’re a relatively small bank but our impact is significant.”
Each month, New Market Bank chooses a nonprofit to support through its Giving Back to the Community program. Donations made by employees and customers at any branch location through that month are matched dollar-for-dollar by the bank, up to a specified limit. In 2021, the nonprofits supported through the program included:
Alpha Women’s Center, Chase’s Warriors Foundation, Darby’s Dancers, FISH Network, Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Hope for the Community/Open Door/ROCK food pantries, Shakopee Community Assistance, Sleep in Heavenly Peace-South Metro, SnoTrails, Southern Valley Alliance, ThinkGREAT Foundation, and The Toy Corner.
The monthly nonprofits are chosen based on recommendations from employees and customers, with an internal committee making the final selections.
The bank also supported special initiatives and fundraising events benefiting organizations such as: BestPrep, the Elko New Market Fire Relief Association, DAV, Lakeville Chamber Foundation, the Blanchard Aquatic Center and Prior Lake Parks.
According to the bank’s community giving policy, it focuses its support to have greater impact in selected causes. Specifically, the bank supports established 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) nonprofits. The nonprofits must benefit the communities where New Market Bank operates: Elko New Market, Lakeville or Prior Lake and neighboring communities. For more information and to submit a request for support, visit newmarketbank.com/about-us/community.
