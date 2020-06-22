New Market Bank welcomed the first member of the fifth generation of the Vogel family as an employee of the bank recently. Mikayla Drentlaw, great-great granddaughter of Arnold Vogel, who took over the bank in 1913, began as a student teller on June 1. Mikayla Drentlaw is at front left with grandfather, chairman and CEO Bob Vogel; her mother president Anita (Vogel) Drentlaw; and her great grandfather, president emeritus Bill Vogel.