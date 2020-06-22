new market bank generations

New Market Bank welcomed the first member of the fifth generation of the Vogel family as an employee of the bank recently. Mikayla Drentlaw, great-great granddaughter of Arnold Vogel, who took over the bank in 1913, began as a student teller on June 1. Mikayla Drentlaw is at front left with grandfather, chairman and CEO Bob Vogel; her mother president Anita (Vogel) Drentlaw; and her great grandfather, president emeritus Bill Vogel.

Family-owned New Market Bank, with principal offices in Lakeville, has hired Mikayla Drentlaw as a student teller.

Drentlaw is the great-great granddaughter of Arnold Vogel, who took over the bank as president in 1913, and the daughter of current president Anita (Vogel) Drentlaw. The announcement comes as the bank marked its 115th anniversary on Thursday, June 10.

“I’m thrilled Mikayla was interested in the student-teller position and hopeful that she will love this industry and our family business as much as the four previous generations of our family,” Anita said. “As president of the bank, I am responsible for succession planning for leadership and employee positions, but as a parent, I want my daughters to choose the career path they most desire without concern for the longevity of the family business. Regardless of the path she chooses for her future, Mikayla will gain valuable customer service and business experience in this position.”

The Vogel family members who have served New Market Bank as president include:

• Arnold Vogel (1913-1960)

• Wilfred “Bill” Vogel (1960-1985)

• Robert “Bob” Vogel (1985-2014)

• Anita (Vogel) Drentlaw (2014-present)

Bob’s daughter, Karen (Vogel) Ramola, is currently assistant vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Elko New Market location.

The New Market Bank Board of Directors has a standing policy that any Vogel family member must gain experience with another entity before joining the bank’s leadership team. Following college, Anita Drentlaw was a public accountant for McGladrey & Pullen. She held several positions with New Market Bank as she progressed to president.

Ramola worked for another community bank after earning her bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship.

In as much as possible, immediate family members also do not supervise one another.

