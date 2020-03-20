A new real-time online map can help families obtain free lunches for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free student meals map is a collaboration of Dakota County, cities and school districts that allows restaurants and other food providers to include themselves as resources on the map.
Many children rely on school to provide breakfast and lunch during the day. Following the closure of schools due to COVID-19, Dakota County school districts and restaurants have offered to give free lunches to students in need. Users are encouraged to check the map regularly for updates and additional resources.
The map can be viewed by going to www.dakotacounty.us, search school updates.
