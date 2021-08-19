A new location for Farmington Liquor is now open in the Farmington Mall off Highway 3.

Relocating from its downtown Elm Street location, the move took place in an effort to improve the liquor store’s visibility, traffic flow and store profits.

Store hours will be Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For information on tasting events, monthly specials and more, check out the city’s social media or city’s website at farmingtonmn.gov/Farmington liquors.

Tags

Load comments