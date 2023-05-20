The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce selected Jon Althoff as its new president and chief mission officer effective June 1 to lead the chamber as it launches a program to expand outreach and engagement to communities.
Althoff takes over after former President Maureen Scallen-Failor left the organization in December.
“This is an amazing new challenge to help the chamber realize its potential for growth and development as well as doing even more to serve our members better,” Althoff said in a press release.
The chamber also promoted two and added another staff member.
Laura Roehl will serve as vice president of partnerships and growth and Rebecca Scholz has been promoted to be director of events, programs and engagement. Jane Bachul joined the chamber and will work as the member and office administrator. Anna Schueler will continue serving as the chamber director of finance.
“We are excited to have Jon be our leader at this important time for the DCR Chamber,” said Ryan O’Gara, divisional government affairs manager at SKB Environmental and chairperson of the DCR Chamber’s board of directors.
“Jon not only understands the chamber but has the energy and passion to help lead the organization as we continue to change and grow. He has served on our board as an active member and chair, helped revitalized our charitable foundation, and has worked within Dakota County for over a decade. In the short time he has helped us on an interim basis he has made a meaningful impact and we know this will continue into the future,” O’Gara said.
Althoff said: “I look forward to working with our board, staff and our members which includes businesses, educational institutions, nonprofits, and elected and appointed leaders. This is an important opportunity to help lead the chamber and build our focus on Workforce, Advocacy, Connection, and Community with other like-minded chambers and entities. I can’t wait to get started.”
The DCR Chamber also announced “Chamber in the Community,” a new program to expand engagement and outreach in the nine cities and three townships it serves. Chamber staff and leadership will spend dedicated time physically working in its communities and the goal will be to build stronger partnerships and expand connections in the communities the chamber directly serves.
The chamber serves the cities of Eagan, Empire, Farmington, Lilydale, Mendota, Mendota Heights, Rosemount, Sunfish Lake, and West St. Paul, and the townships of Castle Rock, Eureka and Hampton.
“The communities we serve in Dakota County are thriving and experiencing amazing growth that is putting Dakota County on track to be the second largest county in Minnesota this decade,” Althoff said. “Being able to spend direct time in these communities on a regular, planned basis will help us to better serve our members, engage on key issues, and make sure our voice is as well-informed and authentic as possible.”
Althoff’s career is more than 30-plus years in sales and executive marketing with General Mills, Nestlé and Skyline Exhibits, building both consumer and B2B brands. He has experience working with smaller and mid-sized companies, in addition to running his own boutique marketing and sales consultancy Parachute Consulting Group, LLC. He also serves on the American Cancer Society’s Men Wear Pink Breast Cancer awareness and fundraising campaign as a state co-chair.
Roehl has served the chamber for the last several years to guide it through the early post-pandemic period. The chamber said she developed a robust partnership and membership program designed to meet and exceed all members’ needs. Previously, she worked with the TwinWest Chamber as vice president of marketing and membership and was the vice president of marketing for 15 years with Kids Quest/Cyber Quest with locations nationwide, and she oversaw a $6.2 million budget delivering 40-plus promotions and annual events for two Grand Casino locations.
Scholz, who holds years of experience with the DCR Chamber, has organized, managed and executed every one of the DCR signature events and many smaller meetings. She has brought her work skills in efficiency to deliver above goal-targeted ratings and has given the chamber members post-event responses. Scholz came to the chamber from the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association where she was the events and member coordinator who was responsible for planning and execution of four annual signature events. She also worked on the Twin Cities Auto Show, the second largest consumer show in Minnesota, as well as the National Truck Summit.
Bachul was brought on to the board to serve all of the DCR chamber members’ needs. She will work to achieve the DCR aggressive member service and growth goals. She started her career as a legal secretary, paralegal and office manager for a three-attorney law firm in downtown St. Paul. After 16 years at the firm, she left to stay home with her then two small boys. After several years working at home with her children, she returned to work outside the home and her most recent role was as a compliance coordinator for a Dakota County-based company.
The chamber’s mission is to serve as the regional voice to advocate for the business community. The chamber works to improve local and regional business environments and helps cultivate vibrant communities. The chamber is focused on four key areas to benefit members: workforce, advocacy, connection and community.
To learn more visit dcrchamber.com.
