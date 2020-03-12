To the editor:
I empathize with Feb. 14 letter writer John Barden’s family’s pain. No one should ever have to lose a child to violence of any sort in what should be the safe haven of schools. However, his anger is misplaced. People use emotion to guide them through this instead of reason. They want to curb the rights of law-abiding citizens over the acts of lunatics and criminals, neither of which have any regard for the law.
The Sandy Hook shooter killed his mom and took her legally obtained gun. In the case of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, numerous red flags were ignored. Cops and school administrators alike knew the kid was a ticking bomb and nothing was done. The last line of defense, the cop there to protect the students, ran and hid. What new laws would have prohibited either of these tragedies when current laws that should be enough don’t? How does taking guns from people who aren’t the problem solve anything?
If this is truly about saving kids’ lives, where is the outrage over the seven kids who die every day from texting while driving. 10 times more kids die every year from texting than from every school shooting ever – combined. Yet no clamor for laws mandating phones be rendered inoperable while moving. I guess phones are more important than the kids, who are collateral damage, sacrifices for the convenience phones add to our lives. We could stop this tomorrow but we don’t. Why?
School shootings are tragic, shocking and make the 24/7 news cycle, but on a list of things our kids have to worry about, getting shot at school remains way down on the list. The most dangerous thing they do every day is the trip to and from school, not school itself.
According to CDC statistics, if you are not suicidal, a criminal or in a gang you have a .000008 percent chance of death by firearm. You have a far better chance of dying from blunt objects, falls in bathtubs or a fist. But those don’t make headlines.
John Morgan
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.