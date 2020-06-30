Among them are those related to insulin access, drug price increases
Following is information about three new laws passed during the 2020 regular legislative session that took effect July 1.
Summaries of all laws passed by the 2020 Legislature in regular session are available online from nonpartisan House Public Information Services at house.mn/newlaws/#/search/2020. New laws from the special session should be posted soon.
Insulin
Beginning July 1, the urgent-need safety net program within the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act will allow diabetics with less than a seven-day supply of insulin readily available, and who need the drug “in order to avoid the likelihood of suffering significant health consequences,” to pay no more than $35 to get a 30-day supply from a pharmacy.
To get insulin, people would need to present a filled-out application created by MNsure and attest to eligibility requirements. A requestor must also have a valid prescription and show proof of Minnesota residency with an identification card, driver’s license or permit.
Upon receipt of the application, a pharmacist is to dispense a 30-day supply of prescribed insulin and notify the practitioner who issued the prescription no later than 72 hours after the insulin is dispensed.
Insulin manufacturers will either reimburse pharmacies for the cost of emergency insulin or replace the insulin provided to patients.
Through the continuing safety net program, someone can receive up to a 90-day supply of insulin from manufacturers. Insulin is provided on an ongoing basis for the 12-month eligibility period and eligibility for the program may be renewed. The safety net provision expires Dec. 31, 2024, unless the Legislature determines it should continue.
Manufacturers with annual gross revenue of $2 million or less from insulin sales in Minnesota will be permitted to request a waiver to be exempt. An insulin product is exempt from the law if the wholesale acquisition cost is $8 or less per milliliter, or applicable National Council for Prescription Drug Plan billing unit, for the entire assessment time period, adjusted annually by the consumer price index.
More information can be found at: https://mn.gov/boards/pharmacy/insulinsafetynetprogram.
Rep. Michael Howard, DFL-Richfield, and Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, were the bill’s sponsors.
Drug prices
Sponsored by Rep. Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven, and Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, and effective July 1, the so-called “Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act” will require prescription drug makers to report, beginning Oct. 1, 2021, certain drug pricing information for existing drugs, new drugs and newly acquired drugs whose prices increase by specified amounts.
In addition to disclosing the cost of manufacturing, marketing and distributing those drugs, drug makers will report sales revenue, net profits, financial assistance through patient prescription assistance programs and agreements to delay generics.
For each prescription drug whose price was $100 or greater for a 30-day supply, or for a course of treatment lasting less than 30 days, manufacturers must report the specified drug pricing information for: brand name drugs where the price increases by 10 percent or more within the previous 12-month period, or an increase of at least 16 percent over the previous 24-month period; and generic drugs where there is a price increase of at least 50 percent over the previous 12-month period.
The law also establishes manufacturer drug pricing reporting requirements for certain new prescription drugs and certain newly acquired drugs.
Drug makers that fail to follow the law are subject to fines of up to $10,000 per day. Money from these fines must be deposited in the Health Care Access Fund.
Energy
Plans for the Prairie Island Indian Community to become a “net zero energy community” will receive a boost thanks to a new law.
Effective July 1, the law provides $25.8 million in fiscal year 2021 from the Renewable Development Account.
Sponsored by Rep. Jean Wagenius, DFL-Minneapolis, and Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, the law also extends through 2022 an existing Solar Rewards incentive program, administered by Xcel Energy, for owners of small solar systems, funding it at $10 million per year. Other allocations include $2.75 million for a new turbine to expand Granite Falls’ hydroelectric generating facility, and $2 million in grants for communities that will lose an electric generating facility.
The Renewable Development Account was set up in 1994 when investor-owned utility Xcel Energy was given permission to store nuclear waste at its Prairie Island facility, which is adjacent to land owned by the Prairie Island Indian Community. Xcel makes payments of $500,000 and $350,000 for each storage cask at, respectively, the Prairie Island and Monticello nuclear facilities, and the fund is earmarked for grants for the development of renewable energy sources in Minnesota.
Plans for Prairie Island to become a “net zero energy community” involve allocations of $46.2 million from the Renewable Development Account through fiscal year 2023. The community would become one in which the total amount of energy consumed is not greater than the amount of renewable energy created.
The funding allows the Prairie Island Indian Community to execute a plan under which it would reduce energy consumption, generate energy through a combination of solar and geothermal sources, develop micro grids for storage and distribution of energy, and adopt sustainable building standards. The $25.8 million in appropriations would leave $55.2 million in the account at the end of fiscal year 2021, assuming no new investment income.
