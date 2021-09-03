The owners of B52 Burgers + Brew are bringing a new restaurant concept to downtown Lakeville.
The new dining establishment, The Better Half, aims to give area residents a new reason to get up and at ‘em in the morning – featuring scratch made breakfast dishes and thirst-quenching cocktails. The menu will extend beyond breakfast, with homemade sandwiches, hearty soups, fresh crisp salads, seafood and inspired dinner entrees.
The Better Half will have a robust cocktail menu, available from open to close seven-days a week. Diners can enhance their meal with a signature Bloody Mary, boozy shakes, champagne cocktails and local craft brews. The Bloody Marys will have combinations that are not currently offered at B52 Burgers + Brew.
For those who start their day on a lighter note, small plate fare and high-quality coffee will be on tap.
“The ownership team at B52 is always looking at ways we can innovate and expand dining options to metro residents,” said Mark Reese, Lakeville resident and owner of B52 Burgers + Brew. “We are so excited to be bringing this new concept to downtown Lakeville. This community has welcomed us with open arms since day one so when we saw an opportunity to expand our footprint here, we jumped at it.”
The restaurant will be run by current B52 general manager, and now part-owner, Jason Saji.
The name of the restaurant pay homage to the wives of the four owners.
“These amazing women support and embrace our passion for this crazy busy life in the restaurant business,” Saji said. “We could not do this without them and this is our way to honor their commitment to our work.”
Saji, a Lakeville resident, said he cannot wait to share their fresh from scratch menu with patrons.
“We don’t just want to be in a community, we want to be part of the community,” Saji said. “At B52, we have loved supporting Lakeville in various ways – through downtown events, youth sports support and of course doing our Community Give Back Nights. It is our way to say thank you for all the support you have shown us, we want to pay it forward to Lakeville. Having two locations will allow us to cast an even broader net of support to local groups.”
The new restaurant will occupy the open space, just down the street from B52, next to Angry Inch Brewing in downtown Lakeville.
With its planned bright and contemporary décor, and seating indoors, on the patio, or at the bar, the owners say people will love the feeling of an upscale breakfast, lunch or dinner experience in a quaint downtown.
“Whether celebrating with family, kicking back with the team between games, or starting a special day with a special meal, this will be a dining experience to remember,” they said.
An official grand opening date, hours of operation and food and drink menu will be announced in the coming months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.