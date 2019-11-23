It is estimated that up to 7 million women are unpaid caregivers to the elderly. They struggle to cope with the exhaustion, loneliness, mental and physical demands, and heartbreak of watching their loved one grow weaker. One Lakeville business aims to give them the help they desperately need.
Billie’s Choice LLC provides a solution for older individuals or couples capable of managing their physical needs, but who require non-medical assistance, light housework, meal preparation and/or companionship in order to remain at home.
According to co-owner Cody Larvick, Billie’s Choice services can be arranged for as little as three hours, or as many as 24 hours a day. Short-term assistance or long-term care is available seven days a week, including holidays.
The company serves the cities of Lakeville, Apple Valley, Farmington, Rosemount, Shakopee, Prior Lake, Savage, Eden Prairie, Edina, Chaska and Chanhassen.
When a potential client calls the company, Larvick said Billie’s Choice will arrange a meeting with the client and his or her family to discuss what services are needed.
“Cost is on an hourly basis so hours can be decreased or increased based on changing needs,” Larvick said.
One-on-one service to the company’s clients is performed by the caregivers who are thoroughly screened, bonded and insured. Special attention is given to matching caregivers with clients to achieve the utmost compatibility.
“Elder care has become the top problem in our society today as it replaces child care as the number one issue for the men and women in today’s workforce.” Larvick said. “Already people are spending more time caring for or providing for the care of their elderly parents that they did caring for their own children. The problem will only magnify with the aging of the population.”
A census Bureau report forecasts that the 65-plus population will grow to 83.7 million Americans by 2050. The fastest-growing segment of the population will be the people ages 85 and older, whose numbers are expected to double to 7 million by 2020.
The Minnesota State Demographic Center projects the number of Minnesotans turning 65 in this decade (about 285,000) will be greater than the past four decades combined.
Around 2020, Minnesota’s 65-plus population is expected to eclipse the K-12 population for the first time in history.
According to projections, the total number of older adults (65-plus) is anticipated to double between 2010 and 2030. By then, more than 1 in 5 Minnesotans will be an older adult, including all baby boomers.
“Research shows that older people who remain at home live longer and happier lives than do people of similar circumstances who are forced to leave their homes to live in other environments. Billie’s Choice LLC can help the elderly remain in the comfort of their own homes for much longer periods of time,” said Larvick.
The mission of Billie’s Choice is to accelerate the pace of in-home care to the elderly, allowing them to stay independent longer.
The company can be reached at 952-653-1899 or billieschoice.com.
