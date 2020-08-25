The Lakeville Parks and Recreation Department has installed a new kayak and canoe rack at Casperson Park on the west side of Lake Marion in Lakeville. This new rack complements an existing one, which doubles the capacity, supporting 12 units with easy on-lake storage. It can store both canoes and kayaks but is designed slightly shorter to provide improved support of kayaks in response to increased usage on the lake in recent years.
The city of Lakeville said in a press release that it would like to thank several businesses and individuals that donated funds and for continuing to expand the capabilities of the city’s parks and waterways for residents to enjoy. The Ragnar Group, Dick’s Sanitation, The Gaikowski Group of Edina Realty, Post Consumer Brands, FeelsWarm Countertop Heaters and Michael Follese provided financial assistance to make this happen.
Residents interested in additional information regarding the rental process and availability can call 952-985-4608. Additional rental opportunities may become available at Orchard Lake Park later in the fall.
