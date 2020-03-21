The city of Apple Valley welcomed eight new firefighters when they took the oath of office during the March 12 City Council meeting. During the ceremony, family members pinned badges to the new firefighters’ uniforms.
“Firefighters Christopher Bedor, Anh Nguyet Bostel, Joseph DeMarco, Douglas Einck, Shane Korn, Ryan Ring, Paul Robinson and Adam Vanderbeek began their service with the Apple Valley Fire Department when they were hired in 2018,” Chief Chuck Russell wrote in a city report. “They have all shown a strong commitment to successfully completing their training and have done a great job responding to calls as probationary firefighters. I’m proud of them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.