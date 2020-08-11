Only two incumbents file for six positions with city or District 192
There will be new members on the Farmington City Council and the Farmington School Board after this year’s election, as there were some twists at the filing deadline.
Mayor Todd Larson and Council Member Terry Donnelly said earlier this year that they would not seek re-election, and School Board members Jake Cordes and Julie Singewald did not file for re-election after filing closed Tuesday at 5 p.m., but Donnelly decided on Monday to toss his hat in the mayoral race.
Current council members Katie Bernhjelm and Joshua Hoyt also filed to replace Larson, setting up a race among colleagues two of whom will be on the council no matter what the outcome. Bernhjelm and Hoyt’s council terms don’t expire until 2022.
Council Member Robyn Craig said she would seek re-election earlier this year. Also filing for the two council seats that are available were Eric Edwards, Lerew Kaas, Katie Porter and Steve Wilson.
Farmington School Board Chairwoman Jaclyn Doyle filed for re-election. Others filing on Monday to fill the three expiring terms are Douglas Allen, Kyle Christensen, Hannah Simmons and Jeffrey Udell.
It is an uncertain time for both the city and District 192.
The COVID-19 pandemic has saddled both government entities with difficult decisions and uncertain financial situations. Voters will be charged with putting people in place to make tough choices.
The Farmington School District will begin the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid education model, meaning students will attend in-person classes two days a week, while they participate in distance learning the other three days.
The district has been accustomed to system change as an Innovation Zone, but this year will present decision-making unlike any other as Dakota County COVID-19 case data will be watched closely, and the learning model may need to be adjusted to either full in-person or all online instruction.
While schools were closed this spring, the city of Farmington also dealt with the closure of facilities, such as City Hall, the Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena, the Rambling River Center and its municipal liquor stores.
Each closure has had a financial effect on the city, and police and fire personnel have also had to modify operations in response to the pandemic.
All terms are for four years. Candidates can withdraw by Thursday and not appear on the November ballot.
The candidates enter a fall season that will see campaigns over the next 80 days unlike previous ones. Door knocking and campaign gatherings will be different due to recommendations for social distancing and keeping crowd sizes small, in addition to a public indoor space mask mandate.
Voting won’t the same either as protocols for absentee balloting, election day curbside voting and social distancing in the polling place will likely lead to vote-counting delays in the presidential-election year.
For more information about voting, visit sos.state.mn.us.
