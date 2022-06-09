Tina Goodroad, a 24-year veteran and current city administrator and development director of Dayton, Minnesota, has joined the city of Lakeville.
She fills the role opened by the retirement of 20-year city of Lakeville veteran Dave Olson.
Her industry knowledge and success in urban development is proven by her years in both the private and public sector, including the areas of city planning and zoning, comprehensive planning development, budget and long-term capital improvement planning, as well as economic development planning and administration of land use development.
“We are excited to have an experienced professional join our fast-growing city,” said Lakeville City Administrator Justin Miller. “Tina brings years of personal hands-on experience working with developers, city planners, as well as fully understanding the importance of smart land use and development for the future of our community.”
In her new role, she will have the opportunity to shape the future of Lakeville’s growing community by leading the implementation of a wide variety of business and economic development projects.
The city said that Goodroad will proactively encourage economic development with existing and potential business; implementing strategic initiatives to attract new business developments; as well as design new programs to encourage the location of new businesses and expansion of businesses within the city.
Goodroad is a member of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Planning Association as well as the APA Women & Planning Division. She is also a Sensible Land Use Coalition Board member.
