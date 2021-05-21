Two new Apple Valley police officers were welcomed to the community during the May 13 City Council meeting. Officer Jon LeClaire grew up in Apple Valley and is an Eastview High School graduate. He attended Normandale Community College and Metropolitan State University, graduating in 2015. Prior to coming to the Apple Valley Police Department, he worked as a security officer at Mystic Lake Casino and Methodist Hospital, and was a police officer in St. James. Officer Justin Wagner is from Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School. He earned his criminal justice degree from Metropolitan State University and skills certificate from Rasmussen College. He started with the department as a community service officer in 2019, said Chief Jon Rechtzigel.

