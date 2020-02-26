The Apple Valley Fire Department recently took possession of its new Rescue Truck and it was put into active service on Feb. 14, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Several firefighters and their families gathered at Station 2 on Feb. 14 and did a “push-in” of the new Rescue 2. It was then sprinkled with water for its first cleaning, and those gathered helped wipe it down. About three hours later, Apple Valley Rescue 2 responded to its first call.
According to the department, the push-in was part of a fire department tradition.
“In the ‘good old days,’ when an emergency call occurred, the old fire wagons, that were stored in barns, would be hooked up to horses and off they would go to the scene. After the call was complete, the horses would pull the wagon back to the barn, but because horses don’t have a ‘reverse,’ they would be unhooked and then the firefighters would push the wagon back into the barn where it sat ready for the next call,” the department said.
