Tom Melander was sworn in as the newest Apple Valley City Council member during the April 8 meeting. Melander was chosen to fill a vacancy left by Clint Hooppaw after he was appointed mayor earlier this year. Melander’s new term will expire Dec. 31, 2022. Prior to his City Council appointment, Melander served on the Apple Valley Planning Commission for over 20 years, with at least five of those years as chair. He’s also been involved with the Lake Alimagnet Homeowners Association in various roles, including president, and is a member of Risen Savior Catholic Church.
New Apple Valley City Council member sworn in
Patty Dexter
