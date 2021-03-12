Un Mundo Nuevo, a multicultural Spanish immersion child care center, recently completed renovations at its location, 7275 147th Street W. in Apple Valley. The project included two new classrooms, a gym, a new sprinkler system, new walls and decorations. The center will be able to serve 25 more children with the changes. Un Mundo Nuevo, founded by Sandra Huerta and Nelly Mellado, offers Spanish immersion play-based curriculum, enrichment activities such as Zumba, yoga and folklore dance and activities with special visitors. “UMN is not a franchise. We are a family business built from the ground up. Simply put, our love for children is authentic. We are truly passionate about helping children learn and develop,” Mellado said. For more information about the center, visit unmundonuevo.school.

