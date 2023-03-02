Lakeville North High School DECA students Adelina Ahmetovic, Tejas Komaragiri and April Krolak organized the Lakeville Area Career Conference at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club on Feb. 8 for other high school students to meet professionals from local businesses and organizations. 

The students’ goal for the event was to give their classmates a way to learn from career professionals, further their career readiness, and develop their careers through networking. 

