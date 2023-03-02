Nearly 200 high school juniors and seniors from Lakeville North and Lakeville South attended Lakeville Area Career Conference at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club, as they met with professionals from 21 businesses.
Lakeville North High School DECA students Adelina Ahmetovic, Tejas Komaragiri and April Krolak organized the Lakeville Area Career Conference at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club on Feb. 8 for other high school students to meet professionals from local businesses and organizations.
Students speak with one of the exhibitors at the Lakeville Area Career Conference at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club.
The students’ goal for the event was to give their classmates a way to learn from career professionals, further their career readiness, and develop their careers through networking.
Nearly 200 high school juniors and seniors from Lakeville North and Lakeville South attended, meeting with professionals from 21 businesses.
In addition to networking opportunities, the students organized a resume workshop presented by Cozy Wittman from College Inside Track. Students who submitted resumes had a chance to win one of three $1,000 scholarships, arranged by the event’s student-organizers. Motivational career speaker John Crudele also addressed the student attendees.
“The career conference was a great opportunity to learn more about career opportunities that are out there, and I am thankful that Adelina, Tejas, and April put the event together because myself and two other friends were able to spend the rest of the day with Steve Johnson, a Realtor from RE/MAX, who brought us to see a house that day, which was such a great opportunity,” student Ben Buckner said.
“I thought this was a great opportunity to learn about career opportunities. I even got to speak to a staff member from The Moments and was offered the opportunity to interview for an RA position,” student Carolyn McNutt said.
Among the Lakeville Area Schools staff members who attended were Superintendent Doug Van Zyl and Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde.
“Before starting to plan this event, the three of us acknowledged that there was a problem; many students weren’t sure what they wanted to do for their future careers and had never been provided with a chance to speak to an individual working in a career they might have an interest in,” Ahmetovic said.
The students said one of the planning challenges was that as a new event, there was little guidance. To help secure local businesses to participate, the planners spoke with Lakeville Chamber of Commerce President Krista Jech, who helped the students make some initial connections.
“We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic has had many effects on local businesses, and many of the local companies would have loved to participate in our event, but their staffing limited them from participating,” Ahmetovic said.
She also said that since it was a new event, some may be skeptical of sponsoring or being an exhibitor.
“We continued to persevere and contact companies,” she said. “Each week we would reevaluate our progress and continue to work harder to achieve the initial goals we set.
“The biggest thing we learned from working with the business professionals we connected with was how crucial they were to the success of our event. Our sponsors were crucial too because it made it possible to have the funding to put the conference together, to provide a complimentary breakfast, and to provide the scholarship opportunity.
“We learned that these professionals are eager to talk to students. Every exhibitor at our event was more than happy to answer student questions to provide them with information about career opportunities,” Ahmetovic said.
The conference will be entered into the DECA state competition in the Career Development Project category, which requires them to use a project management process to promote and educate the knowledge and skills needed for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, management and entrepreneurship.
Ahmetovic said the category allowed them lots of flexibility and required them to be creative and brainstorm an original idea for the project.
“After the event, the three of us had a great conversation about how proud we were of ourselves and how great it was to connect with business professionals,” Ahmetovic said. “We were beyond grateful to have 20-plus exhibitors and acknowledged each of them at our event.”
The following businesses and individuals either participated or sponsored the event:
