Over 30 residents in Apple Valley’s Cobblestone Lake neighborhood gathered at the Orchard Path senior living community, 5400 157th St. W. April 30 to parade around the grounds.
The neighbors walked or bicycled around the building carrying balloons and signs and waving to Orchard Path residents who stood on their balconies or watched through windows and from an outdoor patio area. The event was organized by Rachel Sautter, Orchard Path life enrichment director, and Kelly Bourchardt, a resident in the Cobblestone neighborhood. Sautter said Bourchardt came up with the idea for the parade and they worked together on it after she contacted her.
