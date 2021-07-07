The Apple Valley Police Department sponsored a Casting with the Cops youth fishing event as part of the city’s Freedom Days celebration this year. On June 30, at the Cobblestone Lake Fishing Pier, officers and volunteers from the MN Valley In-Fisherman’s Club were on hand to assist and interact with youths over their shared interest in fishing. Around 200 people attended the event and participated in activities including a duck pond, sidewalk chalk, bean bags, photo opportunities with the Police Department’s stand-ups or self portrait frame, and rides around the lake in the department’s utility terrain vehicle. The department and the fisherman’s club donated prizes including fishing poles, tackle boxes and tackle, said Pam Walter, crime prevention specialist.

Tags

Load comments