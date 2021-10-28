As the days are getting shorter, the nights are getting brighter at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley.
Nature Illuminated is back for a second year – and tickets are on sale now. Featuring dozens of larger-than-life animals, artistically crafted to illuminate the night sky, Nature Illuminated is a narrated drive-thru event opening Dec. 2.
With a focus on the astonishing adaptations of various animals, Nature Illuminated will take visitors on a journey into the world of conservation. The narrated tour will shed light on an incredible variety of finely-tuned animal survival skills.
Presented by Wings Financial Credit Union, with additional support from Dakota Electric Association, Nature Illuminated invites guests to drive-thru the route from Dec. 2-Jan. 2. Then from Jan. 6-16, the route will transform into a walking experience – providing guests a new perspective to the custom pieces of animal art. All Nature Illuminated tickets must be purchased online in advance at mnzoo.org.
With more than 30 animal species represented, each illuminated piece of art has been hand-crafted locally by Landmark Creations. With new additions to this year’s route, Nature Illuminated provides a connection to animals and nature in a uniquely Minnesota Zoo way. Additional event information, including available timeslots, can be found online at mnzoo.org.
