Nativity Episcopal Church has installed a Little Free Library outside the Burnsville church.

The mission for every Little Free Library is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries. Nativity Episcopal Church has taken on this work by creating its own Little Free Library at 15601 Maple Island Road, Burnsville.

The vision of this program is a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader.

The goal is that all people are empowered to discover a personally relevant book to read and is not limited by time, space or privilege.

Nativity’s library is the church’s commitment to providing 24/7 book access and to champion diverse books through offering books representing people of color, LGBTQ+, and other diverse voices to promote understanding, empathy and inclusion.

Those who would like to donate books to Nativity’s Little Free Library can bring them to the church office, Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or to the Sunday 10:15 a.m. service.

