Lakeville resident Jane Anderson with her husband is raising a son with severe cognitive disabilities, cerebral palsy, and several other conditions. She is one of the 22 graduates of Partners in Policymaking, a comprehensive training in disability law and policies.
Anderson says that the Partners experience “taught her the need to be ready for the opportunity to learn, share, support and advance the interests of those with disabilities.” She said she was amazed at the valuable contacts she made through her classmates and to hear of the challenges taken on by program graduates as a result of the training.
She said the class helped her focus on disability needs outside of her own family.
“By seeing how those with disabilities have been handled in our country and state, I am more ready to speak up with a stronger voice for people with a wider range of disabilities,” she said.
Anderson plans to advocate for more housing options as the children strive toward milestones in maximizing their independence and overall happiness as they become adults. She encourages anyone impacted by disabilities to apply for the class.
“It definitely increases one’s empowerment levels multi-fold,” she said.
Noting that she is an introvert by nature, Anderson realized that she could thrive in the Partners experience. David Anderson, Jane’s husband, completed the course in 2021.
Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities are encouraged to apply for the upcoming free comprehensive advocacy training course.
The leadership course taps into national experts and utilizes group participation. Described by many as life-changing, in its 35-year history, more than 1,100 Minnesotans have become leaders in their own communities. Participants become effective advocates for themselves, their children, and others with disabilities.
Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Childcare and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire, at 3 Appletree Square in Bloomington, near Mall of America and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, participants are selected by a panel of Partners graduates and representatives of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. The first session for the 2022 to 2023 program year is Sept. 16 to 17.
Applications at fs10.formsite.com/bfSJU5/efq0pytlzr/index.html are due by July 15.
Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For further information, go to mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class40/index.html or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
The Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities introduced the Partners in Policymaking program in 1987, and, through expansion to other states and countries, has trained more than 27,000 people worldwide.
