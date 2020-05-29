In honor of National Police Week May 10-16, Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom and Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie recognized the service and sacrifice of all law enforcement.
“The brave men and women who protect our communities each day are to be commended. There is no profession more noble than serving in law enforcement.” Leslie said in a press release. “This week, we pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”
“And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law, but also in the face of evolving adversity – such as an unprecedented global health pandemic. Please join us in showing your appreciation to our local, state and nation’s law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”
A vigil in honor of National Police Week was livestreamed to the public on May 16.
“We salute our law enforcement partners who each day put themselves on the front lines to keep us safe,” Backstrom said.
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Each year, during National Police Week, the contributions of law enforcement from around the country are recognized.
This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve, the county said in a press release.
Based on data collected and analyzed by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted Program (LEOKA), 89 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019, including two officers in Minnesota.
The names of the fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial were read during the virtual candlelight vigil, which was changed to an online event rather and in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The view the vigil, go online to www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF.
More about National Police Week is at www.policeweek.org.
