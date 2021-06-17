The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced more than 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities last week.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000.
Local winners include:
Burnsville – Carter J. Henning: Eastview High School, probable career field: medicine, Gustavus Adolphus College.
Eagan and Eagan High School – Ryan G. Diaz, probable career field: computer science, University of Minnesota; Ryan C. Madigan, probable career field: mechanical engineering (robotics), Iowa State University; Morgan K. Madsen, probable career field: environmental engineering, University of Minnesota.
Rosemount and Rosemount High School – Alexander J. Owens, probable career field: medicine, University of Florida; Jake R. Zimmer, probable career field: business, University of St. Thomas.
College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners are a part of a group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $30 million.
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
Last fall, approximately 17,000 semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors.
Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than 1% of the nation’s seniors.
To compete for Merit Scholarship awards, semifinalists first had to advance to the finalist level of the competition by submitting a detailed scholarship application, which included an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions.
Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official.
From the semifinalist group, some 16,000 met requirements for finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will be Merit Scholarship winners in 2021.
