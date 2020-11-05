Metro Republican Women’s next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.
The featured speaker will be NASA astronaut Curt Brown.
Brown grew up in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He completed pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas, fighter weapons school at Nellis Air Force Base and instructed in the A-10 until he was selected for the Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base. He served as a test pilot at Elgin Air Force Base in Florida until he was selected as a NASA astronaut.
Brown flew six shuttle missions into space, including the mission that returned John Glenn to space and repaired the Hubble Space Telescope. He has over 6,000 hours of flight time in jet aircraft and 1,383 hours in space.
He flies “Sawbones” at the Reno Air Races. Brown has lived with his wife Mary in Hudson, Wisconsin, since 2002. He recently retired from Sun Country Airlines in the Twin Cities.
The meeting will be held at the Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive in Mendota Heights. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. and the program begins at 9. The cost is $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $15 for students. Reservations are required by 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, because of COVID-19 restrictions. For more information or to register, contact Elaine at 651-423-0556 or 651-260-8005.
