Public welcome to hear astronaut speak
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei will make a guest landing in Farmington to share his adventures in a presentation called "Space is Closer Than You Think."
The community is welcome to attend the free event at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the lecture hall at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave., Farmington.
Vande Hei will also share mission highlights when he was aboard the International Space Station and adventures related to his NASA training.
Farmington Public School students will hear Vande Hei speak about his professional career on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 when he visits Dodge Middle School, Boeckman Middle School and Farmington High School.
Todd Kohorst, science teacher at Boeckman Middle School, will share his interest in space with students by teaching gravity, forces, acceleration and engineering.
This personal connection was made when Kohorst met Vande Hei’s mother, who works as a substitute teacher in the Farmington School District. After she discovered Kohorst was interested in space travel, she shared her son’s experiences. Students sent him a Farmington Tiger pin to wear when Vande Hei traveled into space on an International Space Station trip. He sent pictures back to the classroom and a new learning opportunity was launched.
To see Vande Hei’s official NASA bio, go to https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/mark-t-vande-hei.
To read about the space program’s contributions, visit http://www.sti.nasa.gov/tto/.
