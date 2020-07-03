To the editor:
I am voting for Pam Myhra in the upcoming primary. Myhra has the unanimous endorsement of the grassroots local Republicans.
I am a director for the Senate District 56 Republican Party and fully support Myhra for state representative in House District 56A (Savage, northwest Burnsville). Following an extensive grassroots draft effort, Myhra entered the race for District 56A and received the unanimous endorsement of the Republican Party at the April 1 convention. The delegates elected through the neighborhood precinct caucuses recognized that Myhra is a dedicated and longstanding leader with a deep commitment to our community. She has a record of legislative accomplishment and has represented our district well.
The grassroots of the Republican Party have made their voice heard, not only through the draft effort that began last fall to recruit Myhra as the candidate for District 56A, but by the resounding support for our party’s endorsement. Myhra has earned the support of all voters in the Republican Party primary.
Residents of Savage and northwest Burnsville may cast an early vote now in the primary at either city hall of residence. The actual primary will be held on Aug. 11. This is an important election: Please vote for Pam Myhra, the unanimously endorsed candidate, in the upcoming Republican Party primary!
Matt Day
Burnsville
