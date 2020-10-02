MVTA Connect, a ride-on-demand public transit service, is expanding to serve the Apple Valley and Rosemount area beginning Monday, Oct. 5. MVTA Connect delivers flexibility, value and more options for riders, MVTA said in a press release.
The app-based service has been operating in Savage and western Burnsville, which remain in the service area.
“We are excited to expand MVTA Connect service in the south metro,” said Luther Wynder, MVTA’s chief executive officer. “The service provides important connections to our transit locations as well as allows convenient curb-to-curb trips for customers in the service area.”
Service is available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free promotion
As part of the promotion of the MVTA Connect service area, rides on MVTA Connect will be free from Oct. 5-16. After Oct. 16, fares are $3 per trip and the MVTA Connect driver can provide a free same-day transfer that can be used for one additional trip on MVTA Connect or for a transfer to an MVTA fixed-route bus.
Like other on-demand rideshare services, MVTA Connect allows riders to arrange a ride on an MVTA vehicle through a smartphone-based app called TransLoc or at ondemand.transloc.com. The TransLoc app can be downloaded for free through Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Once customers schedule a ride, they will receive a text notification and riders can then track the arrival of their MVTA Connect vehicle through the real-time GPS service. During a ride, the MVTA driver may stop and pick up or drop off other riders. Drivers will provide curb-to-curb service within the expanded service area.
Destinations
While MVTA Connect riders can travel anywhere within the service area, which includes Dakota County Technical College, destinations include the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, Apple Valley Transit Station, Burnsville Transit Station and Rosemount Transit Station and the Savage Park and Ride.
For more details on MVTA Connect, go to mvta.com/connect.
