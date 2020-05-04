The current COVID-19 health crisis has been a challenging and uncertain time for everyone, and Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is no exception.
While the shelter at home guidance has completely upended historical travel and work patterns, MVTA continues to implement additional measures to provide the safest trip possible for riders.
MVTA is the public transit provider for seven cities in Dakota and Scott counties, and we’ve been offering a reduced service schedule for essential trips only during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Ridership has been down nearly 95 percent on our express routes and close to 70 percent on our local routes since the time “essential-trips” only took effect.
Once health experts identified the coronavirus as a health concern in Minnesota, MVTA’s primary focus has been implementing measures on our buses and transit facilities to do everything possible to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees.
Those safety measures include:
• MVTA has promoted social distancing measures that have been recommended by health experts from the Centers of Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health.
• In accordance with guidance from the state of Minnesota, all MVTA transit stations and park and ride facilities have been locked and closed to limit public congregating. Free parking areas remain open at all facilities along with other public amenities, including benches and awnings.
• MVTA has adopted recommendations from the CDC on enhanced cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting procedures. MVTA also has exceeded those recommendations by implementing a second stage disinfectant and additional cleaning. The following procedures are currently in place:
• MVTA is sanitizing buses before and after bus trips, which includes disinfecting high touch surfaces (stanchions, handholds, and fareboxes).
• The entire bus also is sprayed with a disinfectant.
• Paper products have been removed from buses to reduce material handling. • Air filters on the buses are being changed daily.
• Lost and Found service has been suspended to reduce material handling.
• All buses are following guidelines to limit the number of customers on buses to comply with social distancing guidelines.
• Seats behind the drivers have been blocked off and plastic screens have been installed on every bus in operation to create a barrier between the driver and the public.
As of April 20, MVTA is fortunate that there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 involving MVTA staff.
And while we expect the transition back to more normal work and travel patterns will take time, MVTA will continue to follow guidance from health experts with the intent of making our service as safe and healthy as possible for customers and employees.
We thank essential-trip riders who are currently riding with MVTA and we look forward to connecting more riders to their desired destinations once the health emergency stabilizes.
Luther Wynder is the CEO of Minnesota Valley Transit Authority. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.