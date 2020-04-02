Lakeville residents and their children can sing, dance, play, learn during classes that are designed for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and the grownups who love them.
Music Together Online aims to bring joy, laughter and music into homes with a program that teaches parents and caregivers how to interact musically with a child, as it engages and delights little ones.
Participating families receive:
• Three 15-20 minute ‘musical play dates’ (mini classes) each week for 10 weeks, one live via Zoom and two prerecorded
• A professionally recorded CD and download of our current song collection along with a corresponding songbook/storybook with delightful illustrations
• “Music and Your Child: A Guide for Parents and Caregivers,” an overview of early childhood music development designed to help you help your child get the most out of our classes
• Loads of music making activity ideas to do at home, including downloadable and printable material
The program is for ages newborn to 6 years old.
Infant under 8 months on the first day of the class are free with a registered sibling. For spring classes, infant must be born after July 29, 2019. All infants, whether siblings or not, are welcome.
There is no class April 12. Cost to register first child is $189, and an additional sibling is $104.
Register online at https://bit.ly/2UUCBCr or for more information, contact Lakeville Parks and Recreation at 952-985-4600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.