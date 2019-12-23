Participants of the January Rosemount Parks and Recreation Jan. 22 excursion can enjoy a day at the elegant jewel-box Gideon S. Ives Auditorium on the 80-acre Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center campus along the Minnesota River in Bloomington.
Before and after lunch, people can visit the Masonic Museum and Library, which includes six galleries that showcase the history of Masonry in Minnesota.
Lunch will be buffet style, and the menu will include: entrée, potatoes or rice, vegetables, dinner rolls, dessert, and a beverage.
Inside the state-of-the-art concert hall opened in 2016, there will be a performance of “Rainy Days & Mondays: The Music of the Carpenters” by Aimée Lee & the Superstars. The show features a 13-piece band that faithfully recreates the distinctive Carpenters’ sound.
They will perform classic hits including “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Close to You,” “Superstar” and more.
The bus leaves at 10:15 a.m. from the Rosemount Community Center (south entrance) and returns at 4:30 p.m.
Cost is $74 per person. Register by Thursday, Dec. 26, at 651-322-6000 or www.ci.rosemount.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.