Sue McLean & Associates has canceled the 2020 Music in the Zoo summer concert season due to COVID-19.
This is the first time in the series’ 27-year history the season has been canceled.
The safety and health of all involved is SMA’s first priority, along with not compromising the unique and magical live music experience at the Minnesota Zoo that artists and fans alike. The health crisis of COVID-19 has unfortunately rendered this impossible at this time.
“We especially want to thank our amazing Zoo Crew for their tireless dedication to ensure the concerts play out under the stars every summer, said Patricia McLean, Sue McLean & Associates CEO. “We also thank the amazing artists that grace the Sue McLean stage every year, including their touring crews, our terrific and long-standing sponsor partners, the Minnesota Zoo team that works alongside us all summer and especially you; the fans that so passionately support live music.”
