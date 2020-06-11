The Apple Valley Arts Foundation has canceled its Music in Kelley Park summer concerts planned for June, July and August due to COVID-19.
Mary Hamann-Roland, foundation board vice president, said the decision was made by the foundation to adhere to Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders.
“We are exploring doing drive-in concerts towards the fall so we can protect our music enthusiasts. If we are able to achieve that goal, the concerts would probably be at the Apple Valley Water Park,” she said in a June 4 email.
More about the Apple Valley Arts Foundation and updates can be found at avartsfoundation.org.
