The Apple Valley Arts Foundation’s Music in Kelley Park summer concert series is returning in 2021.
The series was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With more people being vaccinated we are cautiously optimistic for this year’s music series, said foundation President Karen Kirkman.
The concerts are set to begin Friday, June 18, and run through Friday, Aug. 20. The concerts will be 6-9 p.m.
This year’s line up will be:
• June 18: Salsa del Sol
• June 25: The Dweebs
• July 2: Freedom Days
• July 9: Dakota Valley Symphony
• July 16: JD Steele and MacPhail Children’s Choir
• July 23: Michael Monroe
• July 30: New Sound Underground
• Aug. 6: Power of Ten
• Aug. 13: Riverside Hitmen
• Aug. 20: Coyote Wild
The foundation is asking concert attendees to follow public health protocols to protect one another and reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
“The Apple Valley Arts Foundation is committed to building a healthy community, through exceptional arts and music experiences,” Kirkman said. “We want to see your smiling faces and hear your hands clapping, in response to the music.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AVArtsFoundation or avartsfoundation.org.
