The July 23 Music in Kelley Park concert with Michael Monroe in Apple Valley has been postponed due the heat and potential rain, according to the Apple Valley Arts Foundation.
The concert has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 17. The start time has not yet been scheduled.
The Music in Kelley Park concert series continues from 6-9 p.m Fridays through Aug. 20. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AVArtsFoundation or avartsfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.