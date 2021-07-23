av music kelley park the dweebs 5 web.jpg
Crowds gather in Apple Valley for a Music in Kelley Park concert with The Dweebs in June. 

 Photo by Patty Dexter

The July 23 Music in Kelley Park concert with Michael Monroe in Apple Valley has been postponed due the heat and potential rain, according to the Apple Valley Arts Foundation. 

The concert has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 17. The start time has not yet been scheduled. 

The Music in Kelley Park concert series continues from 6-9 p.m Fridays through Aug. 20. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AVArtsFoundation or avartsfoundation.org.

