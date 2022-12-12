Following are upcoming events at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. For more information, to register or to purchase tickets, go online to LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or call 952-985-4640. The Arts Center is located at 20965 Holyoke Ave.
First Thursday Pub Night: Trainwreck Duet – Trainwreck Duet features Trent Shaw on acoustic guitar, vocals and foot percussion paired with an accomplished pianist. The duet plays a wide variety of vintage lounge pop, blues and classic country. The shows are billed as having dazzling virtuoso instrumentals and fun interactive audience banter. Showtime: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $9.
Mick Sterling Presents: “Beautiful Vision” The Essential Songs of Van Morrison – The Irish soul songwriting genius of Van Morrison is celebrated in grand form with “Beautiful Vision” - The Essential Songs of Van Morrison. The show will feature the most popular of his material such as “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Domino,” “Jackie Wilson Said,” “Wild Nights” and more. Sterling is backed by a 13-piece band serving as the soulful catalyst for a remarkable night of music. Showtime: Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $34/$38.
“Dance With Me” Twin Cities Ballet – Join TCB’s professional ballet dancers at the Lakeville Area Arts Center for an interactive performance event designed for families and children ages preschool through age 8. The programs are less than an hour long. ”Dance With Me” highlights age- and ability-appropriate body movement using different forms of dance, and features unique monthly themes, short dance classes, optional audience participation and short performance demonstrations in costume by TCB’s professional company dancers. The next session is Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. Tickets: $6.
British Rock Royalty – Join Jonny James & the Hall of Fames as it pays tribute to the royal families of rock. Covering rock legends: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, The Who, Led Zeppelin and Queen. The show is billed as a celebration of the world’s most iconic bands. Showtimes: Jan. 13 and 14, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $34/$38.
Coffee Concert No. 1: Sam Bergman & Carrie Henneman Shaw “Outpost” – Outpost is a 21st century variety show blending music and spoken word, and featuring some of the most creative and original voices in the Upper Midwest. Music of Daijana Wallace, Alice Jones and Kenji Bunch is performed by Minnesota Orchestra violist Sam Bergman and soprano Carrie Henneman Shaw, with poet, writer and musician friends including writer Marissa Lingen, who will read one of her original stories. Showtime: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m. Tickets: $18/$15 (ages 60+ / 18 & under).
Acrylic Painting by Ann Solyst – This supportive class balances technical knowledge with individual exploration. Instructor-led demonstrations teach students about acrylic paint and its tools and free paint time gives students space to explore and grow at their own pace with individual attention from the instructor. Supplies are included in the registration fee. Sessions: Thursdays Feb. 9-23,
$95.
Watercolor Workshop by David Smith – This supportive class balances technical knowledge with individual exploration. Instructor-led demonstrations teach students about acrylic paint and its tools and free paint time gives students space to explore and grow at their own pace with individual attention from the instructor. Supply list is provided at the time of registration. Sessions: Feb. 3 and 4, $185.
