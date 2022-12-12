Following are upcoming events at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. For more information, to register or to purchase tickets, go online to LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or call 952-985-4640. The Arts Center is located at 20965 Holyoke Ave.

First Thursday Pub Night: Trainwreck Duet – Trainwreck Duet features Trent Shaw on acoustic guitar, vocals and foot percussion paired with an accomplished pianist. The duet plays a wide variety of vintage lounge pop, blues and classic country. The shows are billed as having dazzling virtuoso instrumentals and fun interactive audience banter. Showtime: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $9.

