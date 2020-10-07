The Apple Valley Police Department reported it responded to multiple theft reports in the northern part of the city on Oct. 4.
In the 7800-7900 block of 131st Street West, two residents reported their mailboxes were gone through and some mail was taken.
In the 6600 block of 134th Street West, two residents reported political signs that had been taken from their yard overnight, police said.
In the area of 130th Street West and Fernando Avenue, officers responded to three reports of thefts from vehicles. One resident reported looking out the window and seeing a male bent over in his vehicle that was parked in his driveway shortly after 10 p.m. The complainant went outside and confronted the male suspect who then fled to a vehicle occupied by another male, a news release said.
Officers located a vehicle in the area similar to the description of the one involved in the theft. A traffic stop was initiated but the vehicle fled and officers were unable to apprehend it. The complainant reported finding personal property in his vehicle that did not belong to him and noted that the trunk was ajar on his neighbor’s vehicle. Officers were able to piece together three separate thefts from vehicles in the neighborhood. Loose change, electronics, and personal items were taken. In all cases, the vehicles were left unlocked parked in the driveway overnight.
Officers reminded the public in the release to remember to lock vehicle doors, leave outside lights on from dusk to dawn and report suspicious activity immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.