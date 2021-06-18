Off-Leash Area, one of the Twin Cities longest running and most awarded small theater companies, will bring its 2021 Mainstage production, “Mulier Dierum: Chronicles of Woman,” to Caponi Art Park in Eagan.
The show is suitable for all ages. It will start at 9 p.m. June 25 and 26.
“Mulier Dierum: Chronicles of Woman” is a collaboration between the See Change Treble Choir, a choir of 40 women’s voices, and Off-Leash Area, the Ivey and Sage award-winning dance and theater company.
According to a news release, the show is a journey about the resilience and power of all generations of women, told in voice, dance, sound and live animation/projection design.
This hour-long performance will take place in the dark as there will be a light show incorporated into the production. The park trails will be lit and visible to help attendees find their way back to their vehicle.
The suggested donation is $10 to $30. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds.
For more information visit www.caponiartpark.org/events/mulier-dierum.
