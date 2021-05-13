MSS, a nonprofit organization supporting individuals with disabilities, has been recognized at the state level for shifting its essential services delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This effort by the St. Paul-based nonprofit is the focus of a state-level Life Enrichment Award from The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation. MOHR Board Member Mike Burke presented the Life Enrichment Award to MSS at an online event on May 6.
When the coronavirus pandemic ramped up in March 2020, many participants with disabilities and staff from MSS were isolated at home, kept from the services they needed and the routines they enjoyed. MSS responded by creating and offering virtual services.
The innovative work helped MSS survive one of its most significant challenges and support the people it serves in the process, said Lisa Riley, remote services coordinator for MSS, which has six Twin Cities locations including Apple Valley and Eagan.
By May 2020, the provider had rolled out 10 to 15 classes per week on Zoom. In June, some classes went agency-wide, reaching people from all six locations and greatly expanding its offerings, Riley said. The following month, more than 50 classes were online throughout MSS, peaking at 60 one week.
“There were certainly challenges in developing and maintaining this programming,” Riley said. Learning the technology, and for staff, adjusting to a virtual rather than ‘hands-on’ environment took some time, as did research, class preparation and technology setups for users.
The lack of social engagement resulting from the pandemic had hit people with disabilities particularly hard.
“People with disabilities, by the very nature, have needs, and as human service providers, we’re the human part of that,” said MOHR Board Member Steve Howard. “It’s something that can’t be replaced by machines or anything else.”
Staff members, said Riley, are respectful of each individual and honor ways that people can participate. Some participants would speak on the Zoom call, while others would use the chat feature, sign language, or assistive technology to communicate with the group. Still, others might participate with a head nod, smile, eye gaze, or simply by listening, she explains.
MOHR members help people live lives fully developed, fully realized, and fully actualized, Howard said.
“Life enrichment is all about mind, body, and spirit. To have fully healthy individuals in our community, I think we need to help tend to all of those things,” he said.
Family members and volunteers also got involved with the remote services through MSS. Staff members across locations made new connections with co-workers, discovering each other’s talents and special interests. MSS partnered with outside organizations such as Upstream Arts, MacPhail Center for Music, Kairos Alive, and Roots Music, broadening community engagement and expanding interests.
MSS expects to continue its virtual services as individuals safely begin to return to its facilities. Riley said people who move to in-person services bring additional knowledge that allows for more exciting and authentic conversations.
“I am so proud of our team, and just being honored is fantastic,” she said.
Two parents of people we support helped with the award nomination after witnessing the positive impacts of MSS’s work.
MSS is one of nearly 100 members of MOHR. The association advocates for and supports its nonprofit members, providing services to persons with disabilities and communities across Minnesota. More information is available at mohrmn.org.
