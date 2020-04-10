The Metropolitan Regional Arts Council has created an Emergency Relief Fund in response to the difficult times brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, small arts organizations and informal arts groups are hit hard with cancellations, changes in the economy, and social distancing. Loss of arts activities, community gatherings, and creative connection will impact the entire community,” according to a news release.
“The Emergency Relief Fund provides grants of up to $2,500 for immediate expense needs (salaries, artist fees, etc) due to loss of earned income because of COVID-19 for arts organizations and informal arts groups with budgets under $400,000 that are located in the seven-county metropolitan area: Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties.”
The Funds should be used for immediate emergency needs and loss of income, and should not be used for future project expenses. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis and applications are approved weekly.
For more information or to apply, visit https://mrac.org/grants/emergency-relief-fund.
