Site also treats wastewater from portions of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Lakeville
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency commissioner has made a preliminary determination to reissue a five-year permit for the Met Council’s Seneca Wastewater Treatment Facility – a Class A advanced secondary wastewater treatment facility – in Eagan.
This facility is the principal sewage treatment facility for portions of Apple Valley, Bloomington, Burnsville, Eagan, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, and portions of Savage and Shakopee, as well as for commercial, institutional, and industrial wastewater generators in the sewershed.
People have a chance to comment on the permit renewal until Jan. 13, 2023.
A draft permit and fact sheet are available for review on the MPCA Public Notices webpage at http://www.pca.state.mn.us/publicnotices. Additional materials relating to the issuance of this permit are available for inspection by appointment at any MPCA office between 8 a.m. and
4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The MPCA will mail or email a copy of the draft permit upon request. Comments, petitions, and other requests must be received at the MPCA in writing on or before the public comment period end date.
The preliminary determination to reissue this wastewater permit is tentative.
There are three formal procedures for public participation.
Interested persons may:
- Submit written comments on the draft permit.
- Petition the MPCA to hold a public informational meeting.
- Petition the MPCA to hold a contested case hearing.
Written comments may be mailed to: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Holly Mikkelson, 7678 College Road, Suite 105, Baxter, MN 56425.
The existing facility has a continuous discharge to the Minnesota River (Class 2C,3B,3C, 4A,4B,5,6) at river mile MI 6.5, and is designed to treat an average wet weather design flow of up to 38 million gallons per day. The facility is designed to treat a five-day carbonaceous biochemical oxygen demand (CBOD5) strength of 216 milligrams per liter (mg/L) at the average wet weather design flow.
In addition, the facility has a continuous discharge (GW001) of groundwater from the facility’s permanent underdrain system to protect the structural integrity of the facility. Collected underdrain water is pumped to the cascade aerators and discharged with the main facility discharge.
The existing facility consists of a septage receiving tank, three mechanical bar screens, grit removal, two primary clarifiers, seven activated sludge basins with single stage nitrification and biological phosphorus removal, six final clarifiers, chlorination, dechlorination, and cascade effluent aeration with pure oxygen injection capability. Chemical addition is used for phosphorus removal as a backup to biological phosphorus removal. Biosolids are managed by thickening and dewatering prior to incineration in Multiple Hearth Incinerators; on-site incineration of sludge is authorized by air emission permit 03700043. Although not currently land applied, the facility maintains permit authorization to land apply or transfer for land application biosolids at agronomic rates in accordance with the provisions of this permit.
