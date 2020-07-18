Farmington Elementary School staff delivered T-shirts to 2019-20 fifth-graders this week. The T-shirts are typically given to the fifth-graders while they are still at their school in the spring, but the buildings were closed from March to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was nice to see them and wish them well in middle school!” the school staff said in a Twitter post.
Moving to the middle in Farmington
- Photos from Farmington Elementary School Twitter
-
-
- 0
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Woman killed in single-vehicle accident in Princeton
- Another COVID fatality: Little Falls Area Chamber announces cancellation of this year's Arts and Crafts Fair
- Increased levels of manganese detected in Rosemount water
- Black Lives Matter plants stakes in Edina
- Fingerprints link man to Fridley robbery
- New state forest maps help Minnesotans find summer fun
- St. Louis Park Council finalizes approvals for Union Park Flats
- Truck goes through front doors of Lloyd’s Liquor in Pierz
- Minnetonka passes indoor mask requirement
- A wild ride to fame: Nick Hoffman journeys from Nowthen boy to Nashville star
Images
Videos
Commented
- West Words had it right, not wrong (3)
- Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)
- Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)
- Local politicians should reveal party (2)
- In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)
- Telling the whole story (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Jodi Elizabeth Larson (1)
- Remember the sacrifices that gave you liberty (1)
- Letter: Vote in person (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.