To the editor:
On the late afternoon of May 20, my husband donned his helmet and took off on his motorcycle for a ride.
About a block from our house, he lost control and tipped the bike. He was able to walk away with bumps and bruises.
As soon as the bike went down, two men immediately appeared to see if he was OK. They checked on my husband and then stood the motorcycle up and walked it down to our house. They later came back to walk the motorcycle up the hill of the driveway and to put it in its proper spot in the garage.
We could never have moved the bike without their assistance. Those two men are angels to me, and I could never thank them enough.
The motorcycle made a mess on our neighbor’s lawn. His only concern was if my husband was OK.
Thank you to the kindness of strangers. My faith in humanity has been renewed.
Debra Kelley
Farmington
