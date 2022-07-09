Rosemount Police Officer Gage Litzner was one of over 100 Minnesota law enforcement personnel recognized for their outstanding efforts in DWI enforcement and education Thursday, May 26, at the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Statewide Recognition Event.
Each year, MADD recognizes officers for their commitment to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. Law enforcement plays a critical role in the fight to eliminate this 100% preventable crime.
“Officer Litzner removed 26 impaired drivers from our roadways in 2021, which was nearly 75% of our agency’s DWI arrests for the year,” stated Sgt. Alex Eckstein of the Rosemount Police Department. “Officer Litzner has a strong passion for DWI enforcement and continues to share this passion through enforcement and education. There is no doubt that Officer Litzner’s proactive approach to removing impaired drivers off our streets made our community safer.”
Together with TSR Injury Law, the Minnesota office of Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored officers from 51 departments, totaling in 4,631 impaired driving arrests in 2021.
“It is an honor for us to recognize the heroes in law enforcement for their lifesaving efforts,” said Veronica Hawman, regional executive director for MADD Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. “These men and women are on the front lines, saving lives and protecting our communities from impaired driving.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.